Tracking Covid-19 in the sewers

Coronavirus: Tracking new outbreaks in the sewers
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Spain. Around 15,000 new cases of the disease have been reported in the past week.
In the city of Valencia a team of engineers and scientists are going into the sewer network in an attempt to find out where outbreaks are likely to spring up next.
01 Aug 2020
