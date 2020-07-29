Rules will have 'massive knock-on effect' for Ibiza

Media player
Coronavirus: Ibiza boss reacts to UK quarantine regulations
The tourism industry in Spain has been hit hard by the new 14-day quarantine requirement for people coming from the country.
The UK announced the new rules after a spike in the rate of coronavirus infections in Spain.
Owner of O Beach Ibiza, Tony Truman, who has been based in Ibiza for 20 years, explains how the rules are impacting his business.
Produced by Katy Hastings and Paul Riseley
29 Jul 2020
