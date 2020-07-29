Rules will have 'massive knock-on effect' for Ibiza

Video

The tourism industry in Spain has been hit hard by the new 14-day quarantine requirement for people coming from the country.

The UK announced the new rules after a spike in the rate of coronavirus infections in Spain.

Owner of O Beach Ibiza, Tony Truman, who has been based in Ibiza for 20 years, explains how the rules are impacting his business.

Produced by Katy Hastings and Paul Riseley