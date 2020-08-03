'An opportunity to rethink tourism in Venice'

Video

Venice is heavily dependent on tourism and the coronavirus lockdown has badly hit the region as hotels, cafes, restaurants and shops all had to close.

But mass tourism has also put a strain of the city's infrastructure and led to an increase in rents, making the city less affordable for local people to live in.

As places start to open some are questioning whether Venice should be so dependent on tourism and are looking at alternatives for a more sustainable future.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan reports.

