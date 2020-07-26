Paris takes on bikers' noise

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paris police step up anti-noise patrols
The lockdown experience in our cities has led many people to be much more aware of noise pollution.
After the birdsong and the silence, the sound of engines and sirens seems all the more invasive.
In Paris, authorities are taking the opportunity to step up their campaign against vehicles – particularly the two-wheeled variety – that break the law by being too loud.
-
26 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window