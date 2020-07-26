Paris takes on bikers' noise
The lockdown experience in our cities has led many people to be much more aware of noise pollution.

After the birdsong and the silence, the sound of engines and sirens seems all the more invasive.

In Paris, authorities are taking the opportunity to step up their campaign against vehicles – particularly the two-wheeled variety – that break the law by being too loud.

