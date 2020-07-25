WW2: The nun who saved my life
As a Jewish girl growing up in France during the Holocaust in World War Two, Hélène Ullrich was on the run.

An extraordinary Catholic nun defied the Nazis, risking her own life to save Hélène and 82 other children.

This is their story.

Video journalists: Ellen Tsang and Alice Doyard.

Listen to the full story on The Documentary from BBC World Service.

