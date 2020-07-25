Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
WW2: The nun who saved my life
As a Jewish girl growing up in France during the Holocaust in World War Two, Hélène Ullrich was on the run.
An extraordinary Catholic nun defied the Nazis, risking her own life to save Hélène and 82 other children.
This is their story.
Video journalists: Ellen Tsang and Alice Doyard.
Listen to the full story on The Documentary from BBC World Service.
-
25 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window