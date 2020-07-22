Children jump from window to escape flat fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children jump from window to escape fire in Grenoble
Two children aged three and ten, jumped from a window into the arms of onlookers after a fire engulfed their flat.
The children were treated for smoke inhalation after their escape from the fire in Grenoble in south eastern France.
-
22 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-53500520/children-jump-from-window-to-escape-fire-in-grenobleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window