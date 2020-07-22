Children jump from window to escape flat fire
Video

Children jump from window to escape fire in Grenoble

Two children aged three and ten, jumped from a window into the arms of onlookers after a fire engulfed their flat.

The children were treated for smoke inhalation after their escape from the fire in Grenoble in south eastern France.

