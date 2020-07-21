Michel hails EU deal as 'pivotal moment'

Media player
Coronavirus: Michel hails recovery deal as 'pivotal moment' for EU
European Council President Charles Michel says a €750bn (£677bn; $859bn) post-coronavirus recovery package marks a "pivotal moment" for the continent.
After four days of talks in Brussels, EU ministers reconvened early on Tuesday to sign off on the deal.
It is the biggest joint borrowing ever agreed by the European Union.
21 Jul 2020
