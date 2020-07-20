Cocaine discovered hidden inside coffee beans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italian police find cocaine hidden inside coffee beans
Italian police have discovered cocaine hidden inside individual coffee beans, in a package sent from Colombia.
Police at Milan Malpensa Airport said they became suspicious of the package as it was addressed to a Santino D’Antonio, the name of a crime boss in the film John Wick: Chapter 2.
A 50-year-old man was arrested after trying to collect the package from a Florence tobacco shop.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
20 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-53466855/italian-police-find-cocaine-hidden-inside-coffee-beansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window