Cocaine discovered hidden inside coffee beans

Video

Italian police have discovered cocaine hidden inside individual coffee beans, in a package sent from Colombia.

Police at Milan Malpensa Airport said they became suspicious of the package as it was addressed to a Santino D’Antonio, the name of a crime boss in the film John Wick: Chapter 2.

A 50-year-old man was arrested after trying to collect the package from a Florence tobacco shop.

