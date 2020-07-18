The protests that are 'an embarrassment' for Putin

Video

Street protests are continuing for a seventh day in Russia's far east in support of the detained governor Sergei Furgal.

Mr Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk, is being held in Moscow on charges of ordering the murder of at least two businessmen 15 years ago – which he denies.

The BBC's Steve Rosenberg says there is widespread resentment towards the Kremlin - seven time zones to the west - with many people believing the arrest is politically-motivated.

Mr Furgal became Khabarovsk’s governor two years ago, when he defeated a candidate from Mr Putin’s United Russia party.