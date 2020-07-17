Media player
'Elbow bumping' as EU leaders greet each other
EU leaders have been meeting in their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus crisis, with low expectations of a deal on a €750bn (£670bn) post-Covid stimulus package.
Hopes are not high for a conclusion to be reached by the end of talks on Saturday as some harder-hit countries such as Spain and Italy are seeking bigger bail outs than more frugal nations, such as the Netherlands, are willing to offer.
The mask-wearing leaders, who met with elbow bumps not handshakes, must also agree a seven-year, €1.07tn budget.
17 Jul 2020
