'Elbow bumping' as EU leaders greet each other

EU leaders have been meeting in their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus crisis, with low expectations of a deal on a €750bn (£670bn) post-Covid stimulus package.

Hopes are not high for a conclusion to be reached by the end of talks on Saturday as some harder-hit countries such as Spain and Italy are seeking bigger bail outs than more frugal nations, such as the Netherlands, are willing to offer.

The mask-wearing leaders, who met with elbow bumps not handshakes, must also agree a seven-year, €1.07tn budget.