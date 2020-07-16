Spanish king leads memorial to victims of Covid-19
Tributes were paid to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and the health workers combating it, in a ceremony on Thursday led by King Felipe VI.

Relatives of those who died with the virus laid white roses on a black pedestal surrounding a bowl of burning coals outside the Royal Palace in Madrid.

  • 16 Jul 2020
