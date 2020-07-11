Bosnia remembers Srebrenica massacre 25 years on

Video

Bosnia has marked 25 years since the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica, with a scaled-back ceremony after restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Some 1,000 of those killed have never been identified, with DNA testing developed by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) being used to enable burials to take place.

Nine recently-identified victims of the massacre were buried during the commemorations a nearby village.