Inside Germany's largest airport during Covid-19

Coronavirus: Inside Germany's largest airport during the pandemic
Frankfurt has a population of 750,000 but is averaging just five to six new cases of coronavirus a day.
BBC Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill takes a look at how that might be happening.
18 Jul 2020
