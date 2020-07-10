Video

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has expressed concerns about people coming into the Republic of Ireland from Great Britain.

It comes as quarantine rules have ended for people arriving in the UK from more than 50 countries.

Irish authorities require anyone coming into the Republic of Ireland, apart from from Northern Ireland, to self-isolate for 14 days.

That advice remains in place until 20 July.

