Venice tests floodgates in full for first time
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venice tests Mose flood barrier in full for first time

For the first time a system of 78 mobile floodgates has been tested in the Venice lagoon in north-eastern Italy. It has taken some 15 years to construct the barrier.

  • 10 Jul 2020
Go to next video: The fight to stop Venice from flooding