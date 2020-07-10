Media player
Venice tests Mose flood barrier in full for first time
For the first time a system of 78 mobile floodgates has been tested in the Venice lagoon in north-eastern Italy. It has taken some 15 years to construct the barrier.
10 Jul 2020
