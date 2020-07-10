'It feels like a private tour'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Tourists light on the ground at the Vatican

As coronavirus lockdowns ease for the lucrative summer tourist season, the crowds haven't yet returned to some of the world's most popular destinations.

It means holidaymakers might find they have a bit more room to take in the sights, as Quentin Sommerville reports.

  • 10 Jul 2020
