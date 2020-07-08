Serbian parliament protests turn violent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protesters and police clash outside Serbian parliament

Protesters gathered to voice anger against stricter lockdown measures that will come into force this weekend.

This video has intermittent sound.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jul 2020