'Our Irish island is the last stop before America'

A couple from Dublin has left city life behind to take up residence on one of Ireland’s most remote Islands.

The Great Blasket Island is off the cost of County Kerry and is the most westerly point in Europe.

In recent years a number of the houses have been restored and tourists have been welcomed back to the island.

An advertisement for two vacancies as caretakers attracted more than 23,000 applications from around the world.

The successful candidates were Eoin Boyle and Annie Birney from Dublin.

Ms Birney says it’s still sinking in.

“Every morning we wake up and there is a massive seal colony on the beach right on our doorstep and the next thing you look out your window and a donkey is walking past, you don’t know what you’ll see next.”

The couple will live in accommodation on the island until October and run the island's coffee shop and private cottages.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken