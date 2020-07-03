Ukraine ex-leader sees 'Russian fifth column' in power

Media player
Ukraine ex-leader Poroshenko sees 'Russian fifth column' in power
Ukraine's ex-president Petro Poroshenko has told the BBC that Russia is influencing President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Poroshenko is being prosecuted for alleged abuse of office - something he dismisses as political "revenge".
He said people close to Mr Zelensky were working in Russia's interests, as a "fifth column".
03 Jul 2020
