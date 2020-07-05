How Turkish TV went global

Media player
Turkish TV: Dramas become a global streaming success
Online streaming is one of the few industries to enjoy a boom out of lockdown restrictions, and Turkish TV dramas have found great success on many platforms, reaching audiences all over the world.
This popularity aligns with Turkey’s soft power ambitions – but, as BBC Monitoring’s Ilgin Karlidag explains, it also exposes a tension between competing values within the country.
Video produced by Suniti Singh
