How Turkish TV went global
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkish TV: Dramas become a global streaming success

Online streaming is one of the few industries to enjoy a boom out of lockdown restrictions, and Turkish TV dramas have found great success on many platforms, reaching audiences all over the world.

This popularity aligns with Turkey’s soft power ambitions – but, as BBC Monitoring’s Ilgin Karlidag explains, it also exposes a tension between competing values within the country.

Video produced by Suniti Singh

  • 05 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Gurinder Chadha turns lockdown into family film