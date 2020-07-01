Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine floods wash away homes and roads
Scientists say Ukraine is seeing fast changes to its climate and neither the government nor the population is prepared for it.
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window