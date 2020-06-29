Spain's Alhambra Palace reopens to visitors

Video

After a three-month closure due to coronavirus, the Alhambra palace in Granada has once again opened its doors.

One of the most visited sites in the world, the monument usually welcomes 2.7m visitors a year but numbers will now be limited due to Covid-19 safety measures.

Jose Antonio Correa, a regular visitor, showed the BBC around the near empty palace.

Video produced by Juan Antonio Dominguez, Bruno Boelpaep and Damian Grammaticas