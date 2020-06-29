Fillon couple found guilty of fraud

Video

A court has sentenced ex-French PM François Fillon to five years in jail, three of them suspended, for embezzling public funds in a scandal that ended his run in the 2017 presidential poll.

He was found guilty of paying his wife Penelope more than €830,000 (£760,000; $935,000) for work she never did as his parliamentary assistant.

She was given a three-year suspended term.

