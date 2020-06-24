Russia WW2 parade goes ahead despite virus fears
Crowds gathered to watch a spectacular military display as Russia celebrated the 75th anniversary of its victory over the Nazis in World War Two.

The parade had been postponed due to the coronavirus but President Putin recently declared it safe to go ahead - despite the fact the virus is still present in Russia.

The BBC's Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg reports.

