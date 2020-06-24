Media player
Ethiopian Israeli minister: 'We have a common struggle against racism'
Pnina Tamano-Shata has become Israel's first black cabinet minister.
An Ethiopian-born Jewish woman, she says the struggle of black people in her country is the same as all around the world.
24 Jun 2020
