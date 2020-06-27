From coronavirus doctor to Mr Gay World
Spanish doctor Fran Alvarado has had at least one thing to celebrate in the coronavirus pandemic - becoming the new Mr Gay World.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Madrid, was last year's runner-up.

But when this year's contest was postponed to 2021 because of lockdown, he took over the title - weeks after recovering from Covid-19.

Fran speaks about the importance of LGBT+ activism - and why he's sharing images of himself going bald and putting on weight.

Video by Jimmy Tam

  • 27 Jun 2020
