From coronavirus doctor to Mr Gay World

Video

Spanish doctor Fran Alvarado has had at least one thing to celebrate in the coronavirus pandemic - becoming the new Mr Gay World.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Madrid, was last year's runner-up.

But when this year's contest was postponed to 2021 because of lockdown, he took over the title - weeks after recovering from Covid-19.

Fran speaks about the importance of LGBT+ activism - and why he's sharing images of himself going bald and putting on weight.

Video by Jimmy Tam