Spain-US relations need 'updating'

Spain's foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez says US-Spanish relations need updating in their sense of purpose.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that for many years it had been based on a shared belief in democracy and opposing totalitarianism.

"I think we have to bring it to this new level for the 21st Century and I would say rehumanising globalisation should be the sense of purpose that we put into this transatlantic relationship," she said.

