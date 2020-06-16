Protesters overturn car in clashes with Paris police
Protesters overturn car to use as barricade in Paris

Violence erupted on the streets of the French capital, Paris, in a day of nationwide demonstrations in support of healthcare workers.

Police fired tear gas at masked protesters who overturned a vehicle to use as a barricade as they threw objects at officers.

