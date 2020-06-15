Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paul Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict

A Russian court has found former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the US and sentenced him to 16 years in jail.

  • 15 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Spy suspect says he is 'hostage' in Russian jail