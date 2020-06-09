Media player
Watch coal-fired power stations being demolished
Britain is about to pass a significant landmark - at midnight on Wednesday it will have gone two full months without burning coal to generate power.
A decade ago about 40% of the country's electricity came from coal; coronavirus is part of the story, but far from all.
Here are some coal-fired power stations being demolished over the years.
09 Jun 2020
