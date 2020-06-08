Swapping lockdown for Sweden

Video

Sweden has kept pubs, restaurants and shops open throughout the Covid 19 pandemic.

The more open approach is attracting growing numbers of British and European tourists, who’ve broken national guidelines advising against non-essential global travel in search of a beer or even a haircut.

The BBC spoke to Oana Marcu, 34, from London, who’s been in Stockholm since March, British actor Lewis Sycamore, 25, who’s just arrived to visit his Swedish girlfriend, and Peter Clark, 32, a British barber in the Swedish capital who’s found it uncomfortable serving tourists escaping lockdowns in their own countries.

Video by Benoit Derrier and Maddy Savage