Norway mudslide sweeps homes into the sea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norway mudslide: Buildings swept away in Alta disaster
Eight homes have been swept into the sea following a powerful landslide in the Norwegian town of Alta.
As drones flew overhead to capture the damage - land continued to collapse, however officials don't believe anyone is missing from the disaster.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52920766/norway-mudslide-buildings-swept-away-in-alta-disasterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window