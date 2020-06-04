Norway mudslide sweeps homes into the sea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Norway mudslide: Buildings swept away in Alta disaster

Eight homes have been swept into the sea following a powerful landslide in the Norwegian town of Alta.

As drones flew overhead to capture the damage - land continued to collapse, however officials don't believe anyone is missing from the disaster.

  • 04 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Amphan pounds coastal regions