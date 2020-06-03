Met Police call for information on McCann suspect

Video

A 43-year-old German prisoner who travelled around Portugal in a camper van Is now the focus of Scotland Yard’s investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Ahead of an appeal on German television, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said he was hoping that the fact that the suspect is in jail might encourage people to come forward who would otherwise have been fearful.

