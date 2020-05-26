Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Nature bounces back in Turkey under lockdown
The air quality in Turkish cities has improved since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed.
Footage from across the country showing clearer skies, cleaner water and animals roaming in urban areas deserted by people has been widely shared, with many linking "environmental healing" to Covid-19 restrictions.
However, the sustainability of the improvements remains doubtful. Other reports suggest industrial development and environmental destruction may accelerate when restrictions on economic activity are lifted.
Video produced by Suniti Singh
-
26 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-52811128/coronavirus-nature-bounces-back-in-turkey-under-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window