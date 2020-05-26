He's behind you!
Dramatic footage shows a boy walking calmly down a mountain in northern Italy, followed by a brown bear.

Alessandro, 12, was hiking with his family in Trentino when they noticed the bear, which rose onto its hind legs at several points.

