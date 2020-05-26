Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus protection kit pollutes French coast
Video shot by a French NGO in the Mediterranean shows masks and gloves littering the seabed.
Opération mer propre (Operation clean sea) is trying to clean up the coast near the resort of Antibes.
It is alarmed by this new coronavirus pollution, which adds to the already chronic problem of plastic pollution.
26 May 2020
