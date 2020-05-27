Video

Due to weather conditions, the launch has been aborted, and a second attempt will be made on Saturday.

Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken hope to lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, heading for the International Space Station.

The mission is the first crewed outing from American soil in nine years, with the pair set to ride to orbit in a SpaceX Falcon rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

On Sunday the crew completed their rehearsal for the historic mission.