Italian boy escapes brown bear

Boy, 12, followed down mountain by brown bear
Dramatic footage shows a boy walking calmly down a mountain, followed by a brown bear.
Alessandro, 12, was hiking with his family in Trentino in northern Italy when they noticed the bear, which rose on to its hind legs at several points.
26 May 2020
