Video

Greece's tourist season begins in June, with international charter flights to popular locations resuming in July, according to the country's prime minster.

The tourism industry is vital to the country's economy.

Greece has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, recording 166 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,850 confirmed cases.

But how easy will it be for tourists to enter Greece for their holidays? The BBC's Quentin Sommerville arrived in Athens airport to see how things are working at the moment.