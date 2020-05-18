Media player
'No one was there when my father died' - Swedish mourner
Lili Perspolisi's father, Reza Sedghi, was not seen by a doctor on the day he died from coronavirus, at his care home in northern Stockholm.
Critics say Sweden - refraining from a lockdown - has not done enough to protect the elderly.
Most of the 3,698 people who have died from coronavirus in Sweden were over 70.
18 May 2020
