Coronavirus: Lockdown in a mirgrant camp
An Afghan journalist and refugee locked down in one of Europe’s migrant camps has been investigating conditions there during the coronavirus crisis.
Early action by the Greek government has kept infection rates low, and there have been no deaths in the camps. But as Reza Adib reports, fear of the virus has had a profound effect.
Watch: Viewers in the UK can see more on Coronavirus Crisis: Europe’s Migrant Camps on Panorama on BBC One on 18 May at 19:30, or later on the BBC iPlayer
18 May 2020
