Coronavirus: Surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine
Babies born to surrogate mothers have been left in stuck in Ukraine because of coronavirus lockdown measures.
The BBC's Jonah Fisher has visited a hotel in Kyiv, where the children are being cared for.
Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov
15 May 2020
