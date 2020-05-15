Surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine
Coronavirus: Surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine

Babies born to surrogate mothers have been left in stuck in Ukraine because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher has visited a hotel in Kyiv, where the children are being cared for.

