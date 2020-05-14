How Denmark reopened its primary schools
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside a reopened primary school in the time of coronavirus

Primary children in Denmark have been back at school for a month now.

It was the first country in Europe to reopen its primary schools, after containing the virus early on. There have been fewer than 550 deaths so far.

Our Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie has spent the day at the Lynghøj primary school.

From hourly handwashing to small playgroups, this is how they’re making it work.

  • 14 May 2020
Go to next video: The teenagers still learning during lockdown