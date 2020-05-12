Saving the snow for next year

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The ski resort saving snow for next season
In the Finnish resort of Levi, 150kms (93 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, the ski season normally goes into May. This year, that was cut short when they had to close in March because of Covid-19, despite having the best snowfall in living memory.
Locals have decided they must do something to help themselves next season – so the resort is using special fabric to wrap up the snow and save it for next season.
Produced and edited by Erika Benke
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52629503/coronavirus-the-ski-resort-saving-snow-for-next-seasonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window