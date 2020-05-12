Saving the snow for next year

Video

In the Finnish resort of Levi, 150kms (93 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, the ski season normally goes into May. This year, that was cut short when they had to close in March because of Covid-19, despite having the best snowfall in living memory.

Locals have decided they must do something to help themselves next season – so the resort is using special fabric to wrap up the snow and save it for next season.

Produced and edited by Erika Benke