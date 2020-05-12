Spanish family reunited after two months apart
Coronavirus: Spanish family reunited after two months apart

This is the moment a family was reunited after lockdown was lifted in parts of Spain - which had some of the toughest measures in Europe.

Two aunts greeted their family for the first time in two months, and found their one-year-old niece had learned to walk.

  • 12 May 2020
