Coronavirus: Spanish family reunited after two months apart
This is the moment a family was reunited after lockdown was lifted in parts of Spain - which had some of the toughest measures in Europe.
Two aunts greeted their family for the first time in two months, and found their one-year-old niece had learned to walk.
12 May 2020
