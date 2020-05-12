First trip out for Italian granny after lockdown
Coronavirus: An Italian grandmother's first trip outside after lockdown

Italy is one of several European countries which has started easing its lockdown.

People across the nation were confined to their homes for almost two months.

BBC World Service joined one 77-year-old grandmother as she ventured out for the first time in many weeks.

Produced by Trystan Young and Jacopo Pasotti.

  • 12 May 2020
