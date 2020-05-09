Media player
Coronavirus: Russia swaps Victory Day parade for air show
Russia's Victory Day parade has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in neighbouring Belarus the parade went ahead as planned.
Russian military aircraft swooped through the skies above an empty Red Square which, in normal circumstances, would be packed with spectators.
09 May 2020
