French PM outlines plans for lifting lockdown
France is preparing to relax its lockdown with shops and some schools allowed to reopen from Monday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the objective for the whole country was to learn how to protect themselves.

"As long as we have no vaccination, no treatment, nor any collective immunity, the only way to live is to protect ourselves from it, by carefully following the distancing,"

  • 07 May 2020
