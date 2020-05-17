Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘I self-isolated from coronavirus at sea’
Darragh Carroll left Norway on a traditional wooden boat in November 2019
The former chef has just arrived back home in Ireland after a perilous journey.
He spent two months stranded on a beach in Loch Eribol in the north of Scotland after the engine of his boat was flooded during a storm.
As the coronavirus began to spread across the UK, he made the decision to isolate at sea as much as possible.
The 25-year-old had been in Norway learning about the country’s travelling culture.
He is now back home in Rathfarnham on the south side of Dublin.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
17 May 2020
