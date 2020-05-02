Spain enjoys first outdoor exercise freedom in weeks

Video

Adults in Spain have crowded parks and pavements as they make the most of exercising outside for the first time in seven weeks.

Spain has some of Europe's strictest lockdown regulations, and until last week was the only country in Europe to ban children from leaving the house. There are now allocated time slots for when people are allowed to be outdoors, based on their age.

Since 14 March people in Spain have only been allowed to leave the house to buy food or medicine, to go to work if working from home was not possible, or to briefly walk the dog.